Jeffrey Dodd Resort 2019

The goal post is ever-moving in today’s retail climate, saturated with new designers, disruptors and streetwear. It can be a challenge for a young brand to stay true to its voice, but not Jeffrey Dodd, who only a few seasons in has found his niche of separates, dresses and suiting that feel like staples with enough design chutzpah to make them feel special. Inspired by Frederick Hammersley, the American abstract painter, Dodd said, “His work was really bold and graphic. It has a hard-edge line quality to it, but also a softness with the shapes, so I tried to bring that into this collection through the blocking of these electric saturated colors.”

Silhouettes and tailoring are fuller this season with a new looser blazer shape with off-center neckline — the collection has a fair amount of asymmetric details — intarsia print denim belted caftan, printed denim, and blown out graffiti print used on tops and dresses. He also is developing his core offering from season to season with slipdresses, loose-fitting pants in eclectic poppy colors, blouses with dolman sleeves, and front zip pants with top stitching.

The designer, who recently moved production back to New York from Italy to help with price points, showed easy, no-fuss evening pieces, which according to him are a sweet spot with retailers, with the bulk of them landing in between a $1,995 to $2,495 retail price point. One dress, in particular, used a lace mesh overlay shown over black and white sequins that to the eye gave texture and depth.