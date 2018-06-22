Jill Stuart Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

“It’s one of my favorite collections I’ve done in a while,” mused Jill Stuart of her latest resort collection. The lineup was the Jill Stuart girl to a T of feminine frocks with an unexpected, slight twist of western Seventies flare.

There were really great western-inspired corsets with flared skirts as well as patchwork pants and jackets, of light and dark blue denim and goddess printed silks. The four goddess prints — Elektra, the independent woman; Venus, the celebration of love; Cleo, the muse, and Maya, the mother goddess — made for a majority of the collection on easy, colorful dresses and flowy skirts as well as more subtly on sheer, nylon layers. The prints were worked well on Stuart’s flutter sleeve and wrap dresses and felt fresh on lace and goddess print paneled midi-skirts.

Stuart also noted nylon, which she introduced in resort 2018, as a current favorite fabric, adding that she also designed a dress for herself to wear of the material for her daughter, Morgan Lane’s, upcoming July wedding in Spain. (Stuart is also working on a few dresses for her daughters to wear for the celebrations.) For resort, the fabric was reinterpreted into lovely sheer dresses, skirts and jacket that could be worn with her various striped knit bodysuits or gauze layers, as well as accented on flutter sleeves of flirty dresses.

Stuart described it best: “eclectic, playful and vibrant.”

