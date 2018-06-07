Johanna Ortiz Resort 2019

Galleries

“Livable and cozy, but chic and beautiful,” is how Johanna Ortiz described her aim when designing collections. Resort was no exception. Amongst the breakfast set tables of Augustine at The Beekman hotel, one could imagine each model, clad in the lovely, feminine resort attire, having a wonderful time post-show, sipping bellinis and munching on uchuvas, which Ortiz had brought from Colombia. The collection referenced many classic brand details à la twists, knots, bows and wraps; Ortiz purposely injected these, which she has been designing for a celebratory 15 years, to reference the brand’s past for her newer international market.

Varying floral and leafy prints were abundant, in lively colors — marigold, peach, seafoam, sky blue — inspired by the works of painter Pegge Hopper. Ortiz also referenced George Owen Wynne Apperley’s paintings of flamenco style and women donning traditional manton de manilas. Her translation offered divine reinterpretations of silky, floral gowns with fringed hems. Elsewhere, printed suits, tiered skirts and romantic dresses with twisted and wrapped necklines added freshness to her festive array.

Additionally, Ortiz’s accessories added strength to the collection — with ornate floral and tassel drop earrings, basket weave belts and bags of varying shapes and sizes, and four styles of shoes. The shoes were a result from her ongoing collaboration with Tabitha Simmons and ranged from sandals to pointed flats and heels, with Ortiz-fashion wrappable grosgrain ribbon, in matching floral prints and hues.