Kobi Halperin Resort 2019

Kobi Halperin is having the best sales market to date for his still-infant brand. Buyers have welcomed the line’s evolution into tailoring and knitwear and the expansion of strong-performing categories like statement blouses. It doesn’t hurt that his resort collection, which delivers during the coldest time of the year, employed an uplifting use of color and fanciful embroidery.

The designer is often inspired by his travels, this season looking to Bangkok for its apparently seamless blend of monastic minimalism against intricate structures. He favors embroidery to elevate simple silhouettes, and brought a Moroccan influence onto T-shirts, knitwear and sweats, injecting easy sportswear with sophistication. There was a balance of rich, saturated colors like marigold, mandarin and teal with mixed paisley prints that offered a bohemian spirit. Textured metallics, including a gold scarf print wrap skirt, complemented liquid gold tops for a glam holiday getup and just as easily went with fitted blazers to liven boardroom attire.