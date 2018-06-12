La Vie Rebecca Taylor Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

“I’ve been looking at a bunch of old runway shows and magazines from the Eighties like Espree and Naf Naf — these brands I grew up with [that] deeply informed who I am as a designer. Really feeling that joy, like when I first fell in love with fashion as a this kid in New Zealand, at the bottom of the world, just looking at these magazines and they made me feel so good; that’s how I want fashion to continue to make women feel, really good,” described Rebecca Taylor of her latest collection for La Vie Rebecca Taylor.

The line, which serves as a lower-priced collection of easy daywear and essentials is meant, much like Taylor’s main line, to make women feel beautiful, strong, empowered and comfortable, plus, it’s washable. Resort infused playful details with Eighties references: a leopard printed jacket and graphic black-and-white leopard print dresses with eyelet hem and sleeve details, as well as sheer, printed mesh tops which Taylor admitted looked quite similar to ones she had worn in the Nineties clubbing. A variety of great denim washes were paired with easy tops with tie knots and eyelet details as well as classic printed Taylor jumpsuits made for easy, feel-good day-to-day looks.