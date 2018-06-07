Creative director Emily Smith’s efforts to take Lafayette 148 into more youthful territory hasn’t gone unnoticed. She’s injected the brand with a sense of polished ease, balancing staple shirting with subtle updates against more fashion-driven statements that are still approachable.

She’s long mined inspiration from art, architecture and travel, this season focused on Sonia Delaunay, a Ukrainian-born French artist in the Twenties who also held roles as a costume designer and automobile designer. There was a gloss of Art Deco references with a fresh approach. Smith worked Delaunay’s love of geometric motifs into circular patterns decorating flirty dresses and stripes onto separates.

The big story here was the “third layer” item — lightweight outerwear that topped off looks without the weight. A silk trench in oversize check was both playful and cool, while an embossed leather duster maintained effortless sophistication styled over office essentials. The linear lines of one bluish gray coat were marked with hand-embroidered chains mirroring the contrast stitching of a core black and white group. The ease of the outerwear translated to other categories, too, namely boyfriend shirting and soft-tailored suiting — in particular, a ruby red set was the perfect holiday outfit for a girl who wants chic with a side of comfort.