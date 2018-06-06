Lela Rose Resort 2019

Galleries

“We were dying to do a show in New Orleans. I have a friend who has an amazing house and I thought, ‘oh, we should do a marching band in New Orleans, it’d be amazing…but logistically, kind of impossible,’” exclaimed Lela Rose. “So I thought, why don’t we do this (in TriBeCa)? It’s my version of doing something kind of kooky and crazy. I also really love involving people when you’re doing a show. It’s kind of democratizing fashion shows and taking it to the street.” So evolved Rose’s resort “TriBeCa takeover” — which included a march of colorfully dressed models, through the streets of TriBeCa alongside a marching band (playing Beyoncé hits nonetheless), starting at Duane Park and ending as a block party at Rose’s home in the neighborhood. The atmosphere was infectiously lively, energetic and fun, as were the clothes.

The march unveiled 16 of the collection’s full 28 looks. Those present included an array of fluid dresses and flirty, ruffled separates that could easily be worn for evening, or paired with flats for daytime. “It’s a literal rainbow,” Rose proclaimed. Unique necklines were a noted — and strong — focus of the collection, like an evergreen square-neck long-sleeved wool crepe dress, navy and magenta wool crepe wave neck tea-length dress, or off-the-shoulder, sweetheart fil coupé floral-printed gowns. Drapy fabrics — fluid crepes and metallic fil coupés — were abundant. Additionally, a rose-colored petite floral print on a deep-V-neck easy dress and pajamalike trench made for a fresh punch of print alongside the lineup.