Lorod Resort 2019

Michael Freels and Lauren Rodriguez are all about cultivating community when it comes to their young label. “I think it’s important to us to have our friends and our community be a part of the show, be it collaborating on the set or attending and supporting us,” Freels said. “Everyone has a day job so it’s nice to show on a weekend.”

For resort, the two mixed summer looks and heavy winter items together to give their customers a chance to pick and choose what they want. There were lightweight short-sleeve shirts paired with asymmetric skirts and denim sets in both a dark and light wash. When looking for fabrics, the designers look for seasonless weights. The pieces the designers are most excited about are their new prints. One look was a long, white shirtdress with a screen-printed handprint as well as a door and various animations placed in different areas. The pair referenced handwork in American culture and craft techniques — including patch-working and hand-painting on their really tailored garments. In addition to specialty stores, they’re now selling at Bergdorf Goodman, Harvey Nichols and The Line.