M. Patmos Resort 2019

In November, Marcia Patmos was named one of five finalists for the 2018 CFDA + Lexus Fashion Initiative. This initiative, which runs through the end of the month, is to aid designers on sustainability through workshops and mentorship. It culminates with a Lexus Grand Prize of $80,000 given to the brand with the most innovative, strategic and impactful sustainable blueprint for the future. Patmos took a deep dive into her supply chain, which resulted into new techniques and ideas for her strong resort collection.

Patmos’ ready-to-wear is the kind you want to lounge around or wrap yourself in. For resort, she offered an organic cotton cardigan with a suri alpaca knitted collar that mimicked the appearance of fur; machine-knitted dresses and tops; organic cotton and upcycled pima cotton mixed sweaters made from a knit-weaving technique; double gauze blush and cream dresses, and cashmere sweaters from Nepal. When it came to sustainability and responsibility, every detail was considered, like adorable knit waist or crossbody bags made from recycled plastic water bottles to hints of woven metallic threads from upcycled fabrics.