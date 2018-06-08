Maggie Marilyn Resort 2019

Six seasons in and only 24 years old, New Zealand-based designer Maggie Marilyn has made an impressive name for herself through her fashionable girly, sustainable namesake brand. Marilyn emphasized her focus on sustainability and brand responsibility through her first, intimate resort presentation by explaining her processes and fabrics in-depth while models flounced through the terrace of the Gramercy Park Hotel. Sustainable menu cards, featuring eight of her main fabric swatches and details for resort and spring, were even placed on the patio tables next to biodegradable mugs.

The brand might have gained recognition from its easy and playful ready-to-wear, from flouncy dresses with athletic detailing to signature silky striped tops, but fabrics proved to be the larger message, not only for the season or as a “trend” but as louder intention as her international markets grow. For instance, custom-striped silks, a pajama set or long-sleeve dresses with ruffled tie belts were ethically produced in a silk mill in Shanghai that supports its local community and doesn’t require the use of pesticides or fertilizers. There was a pleated white skirt made from 100 percent recycled bottles, organic cotton Oeko-tex standard button-down shirting and organic cotton jersey T-shirts with graphics from artist, and friend, Billie Culy.

Marilyn’s message was a refreshing, important reminder in an industry that sometimes moves too fast for its own good; it didn’t hurt that the clothes, from pleated skirt and blazer sets to minidresses with utility pockets, made for wonderful looks.