Mara Hoffman Resort 2019

For resort, Hoffman aimed to meet the demands of her different buyers and New York-based customer during a season of many needs. Her answer to both include purposeful ready-to-wear, something she prides her latest collections on, with ample layering options in sustainable fabrications, including certified organic cottons, alpaca, cellulosic fibers, hemp and linens. The aesthetic fused safari and Sicilian undertones — jaguar printed pieces leaned obvious safari while crisp white shirting, a staple in Hoffman’s wardrobe, fit the latter. Together it worked, especially for those in neutral offerings: khaki dresses with recycled buttons up the fronts and suit set with corset-style tank worn over creamy ribbed knit sweater or a pale pink button down and pin-tucked skirt. Layering options, like a loose-fitting short trench jacket or thin ribbed alpaca knits, added to the transitional, clean and easy-going vibe of the collection.

Additionally, Hoffman noted that commercial response to her pared down, more conscious collections was on a continuing rise. Although resort in the past was normally a large lead time for swim, the brand has seen a shift where rtw is taking the lead, resulting in expanding their rtw from a one- to two-month delivery for the season.