Milly Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Coming off a fall collection that explored the psychological meaning behind a rainbow of color, Michelle Smith zeroed in on pink for resort. “It’s a very liberating collection,” Smith said during the look book shoot, adding: “It’s happy, it’s passionate. It excites people when they see it.”

Surely a neon pink cashmere suit spikes curiosity, balancing confidence with femininity; ditto for figure-hugging dresses with sweetheart necklines that amped up the sensuality factor. She balanced these with sportier elements like crop tops, muscle Ts and sweatshirts that mimicked a blown-up knit weave. “I love being active and feeling good,” she continued.

The designer started with a scribble print on fil coupé. It incorporated the season’s color palette of pink, black and white, and also toyed with logos in the form of an abstract “M” swirl. Light and airy, the fabric was cut into an anorak and various separates, leading to utilitarian fil coupé items with an unexpected element of sheerness both sexy and easy to wear. “I want a woman to feel amazing when she walks into a room. I want people to feel amazing when they see her. Her emotion naturally comes right through.”