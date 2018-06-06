Monse Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim established a strong core early on for Monse, making stripes, spliced men’s shirting, half-and-half pants and deconstructed trenches signature to the collection. While creating newness is essential to keep a brand fresh and evolving, “We realized it’s important not to abandon our core,” said Garcia during a preview.

The designers revisited their anchor pieces with gusto for a resort lineup that was full of the familiar — yet wasn’t at all stale. Prints riffed on postage motifs, making clever use of the Monse logo as packing labels mixed with stamps. Combined with workwear overalls, patchwork khakis, tool belts and tailoring with raw stitching, “it came together as the utilitarian collection for Monse,” said Garcia. There was nothing hard or mannish about it, rather the utility wear was infused with tomboy flirtation and the rest of the lineup was devoted to cool-girl femininity.

Striped cardigans and shirts were cut into playful hybrid pieces such as cardigans and shirtdresses that were improbably simple. Pull them on and go. “It gives you a lot of look,” said Kim. “But we do the styling for you.” Comfort and unfussiness were also built in, whether in a terry cloth travel set, the new jersey dresses or a sequined tank that slid off the shoulder worn with satin tux trousers with a drop-sash waist.