Naeem Kahn Resort 2019

Naeem Kahn designs for a woman of the world. “It’s the women who are partying, lunching, traveling. I have a global customer — Los Angeles, the Middle East, New York. I’m designing for so many types of women but it’s real dressing. It’s not runway as an art piece, it’s wearability,” Kahn said during a preview of his resort collection. He expects his pieces, full of the beading, embellishment and fabric treatments he is known for, to be mixed and matched. “It is this Millennial way of dressing, make it your own, mix with other pieces in your wardrobe. We are really conscience of this way of dressing.”

The sophisticated collection ran the gamut from couturelike pieces in cream tulle with silk organza appliqué to a section of organza leopard gowns and dresses. Beading, sequins and crystals abounded with some jewel-tone evening options, not just gowns but a mix of jumpsuits, blouses and coats, all using Swarovski crystals applied by hand. Each was a distinctive eye-catching option. Kahn said daywear is an important part of the business as well, and he offered cashmere sweaters with silk fringe, hand-painted lace pieces and a mix of short jackets that any Ladies Who Lunch would easily zero in on.

Kahn noted that today online sales are a big part of his business and he is changing with the times. “We don’t want to be the dinosaurs; we are listening to the market and talking to the customer. You have to be nimble, but we don’t follow trends, we follow lifestyles.”