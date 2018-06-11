Galleries

Based in Budapest, Hungary, designer Sandra Sandor has built her brand, Nanushka, around the intersection and duality of Eastern and Western cultures. For resort, Sandor, “spiced it up with motifs and references…it’s kind of like rustic Hungarian native roots combined with ancient Japanese techniques and Wild West references.” Sandor linked the three through “nomadic, peasant lifestyle” pieces — cream-colored, denim shearling jackets and crispy poplin shirting in stretch dye Japanese fabrics. Other fun pieces included denim tops, dresses and skirts with western cut pockets, silky paisley shirting with knot details, “Geisha slippers,” satin bags and a blush colored faux-leather dress.

There were minimalistic, mannish houndstooth suiting that didn’t seem to fit into either inspiration but made for a nice addition to the collection as well as technical layering pieces — bodysuits, tops and leggings in black, nude and leopard print — that added depth to her range for easy, on-trend layering. Brand signature vegan leather puffer jackets and accessories were also present, with bags and shoes offered in both faux and real leather, per colorways and styles, for resort and seasons to come. Overall, the collection’s easy wearability made it shine.