Nicole Miller Resort 2019

“I always feel like resort is such a confusing season and that’s how the collection is…it’s abstract art: jumbled up stripes, jumbled up prints, jumbled up textures,” noted Nicole Miller during the look book shoot of her resort collection. Miller tapped model, singer and blogger Natalie Lim Suarez for the collection of mismatched abstract prints with athletic touches.

Categories of prints included graphic stripes of varying widths, an abstract painterly print and graphic textual “don’t grab” that were developed as drawings on silks and embroidered into white organza. The prints were rendered onto silky button ups as well. All together it was dizzying, but at times, the prints made for nice contrasts against each other. For instance, Miller’s “Don’t Grab” silk printed slip and sheer organza T-shirt made for an interesting contrast of wordplay and textures when layered together. Less jumbled standouts of the collection included an athletic-striped, double-faced, ribbed knit hoodie paired with a pleated skirt with asymmetrical hem. Both the athletic stripe and “Don’t Grab” print were ideas expanded upon from prior seasons’ details.