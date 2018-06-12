Nili Lotan Resort 2019

“I know Americana has been a couple of months or seasons going around in the air,” Nili Lotan began, “but for me, this has always been a place I love. I think the way I’m doing it here in my interpretation of Americana, from a point of view of someone who didn’t grow up here, it’s the best of the way I see it.” Lotan took her latest collection to “The Wild Wild East,” as she called it, shooting the look book in both the Israeli desert and the Lower East Side. Day-to-night, something Lotan’s brand is built around, was shot against the cityscape while her array of denim was photographed against the former.

Americana details were given a romantic ease with a hint of edge. There were low-cut chiffon and silk blouses with raw sleeves paired with tasseled jackets, in white leather and cognac-colored suede (a new fabric for the brand) and updated pant silhouettes, like the Tel Aviv and Paris pants, in black leather. Classics remained throughout via relaxed suiting, military-inspired trousers and sand-colored sweaters. Whether it was a navy dress with cut-off sleeves and leg slits or desert washed denim on denim blazers and pants, the subtly decorated looks offered one of Lotan’s best design qualities: wearability.