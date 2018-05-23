Oscar de la Renta Resort 2019

Galleries

Describing a fashion show as very “mother-of-the-bride” is not always a compliment. Yet it was accurate and deliberate in the case of Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim’s resort collection for Oscar de la Renta. If there was ever a time to go in that direction, this was it.

Garcia and Kim were already looking at a Wedgwood book by Rizzoli as a key reference for the lineup in February when “we got Meghan [Markle’s] phone call to help dress her mom for the royal wedding,” Garcia said after Tuesday’s show, referring to the ODLR ensemble Doria Ragland wore to her daughter’s, the Duchess of Sussex, nuptials last weekend. He noted that the request to dress the most watched mother-of-the-bride in recent memory and the bridal registry china inspiration were a happy coincidence, so the designers went with it.

The English pottery brand’s heritage informed many of the collection’s colors and patterns. Everything in the lineup would be appropriate for an event on a wedding weekend itinerary — the rehearsal dinner, reception, bridesmaids’ dresses, morning after brunch. The show opened with a series of ivory and pastel stretch wool dresses that were minimal in shape with hemlines cut like architectural petals. There were slouchy pastel suits, toile du jouy printed cotton dresses, novelty knit sweaters, tweed jackets worn with big matching shorts and gowns in floral embroidered tulle, guipure and organza. Some of it was youthful and fresh; some not so much. But not every wedding guest looks like Meghan Markle — or her mother.