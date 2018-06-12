Pamella Roland Resort 2019

Galleries

Pamella Roland kept in mind that her customer will be looking for holiday dresses when resort hits stores so she decided to add fun detailing such as feathers and flowers for a novel touch. Her inspiration for this season was the Bahamas as she spends quite a lot of time there. There were different shades of blues incorporated into the collection, which is a reflection of the blue water in the Bahamas. Roland is more of a minimalist when it comes to her own dress code, but when designing for her customers she keeps in mind that they love to be anything but. They want bright colors, feathers, flowers and jewels all over their elegant gowns, which she offered plenty of. Roland incorporated tailored suiting into the collection as well, such as a cropped jacket paired with a fitted embellished top. Standout pieces included her ombré pink, layered tulle dress with floral appliqués and one pink V-neck dress with embellished flutter sleeves. One of the most embellished pieces was a beige long-sleeved dress with flowers, mixed feathers and jeweled embellishments.