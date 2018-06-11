Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini Resort 2019

The retro-glam party girl look is working for Lorenzo Serafini. During his time at Philosophy, he’s revived the throwback glamour of the Seventies, Eighties and Nineties with the right mix of nostalgia and modernity, so his customers can touch the attitude of the time without looking like they got dressed in a time capsule.

For resort, Serafini took aim at some of the Rolling Stones’ wives and girlfriends. Tacked onto his mood board were images of Patti Hansen, Anita Pallenberg, Marianne Faithfull and Bianca Jagger. He did well with the casual side of the Seventies, showing a leopard-printed velvet car coat over a striped knit sweater, flared jeans and sandals, and a rosebud wool blazer over a lace top and jeans. There were crisp white eyelet peasant blouses and dresses, as well as more dramatic animal print dresses cut shorter in front than back. For party season, he broke out the sequins in fuchsia and red on tops, shorts and a swingy dress.

“Cruise starts in November with more heavy materials and then we move into December, when it’s more for parties and soft, and then the last few months, there’s light things for people going to the sea,” said Serafini. For the first time there were also things for a younger clientele — Philosophy is launching a girls’ collection, the first round of which were mini-me versions of many of the resort looks.