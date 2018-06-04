RED Valentino Resort 2019

Inspired by the George Méliès 1902 film “A Trip to the Moon,” Pierpaolo Piccioli worked with a lunar theme for Red Valentino’s resort collection that resulted in a distinctly playful romantic offering with a hint of edge.

Piccioli’s range had phases that included sporty pieces like a white and red parka, varsity jacket with celestial patches, embellished track jackets, knits with cryptographic coded notes with nods to NASA and blue mesh accordion pleat skirting. He leveraged the sporty pieces with a graphic black-and-white moon phase printed sheer dress shown with a simple white tank, mock neck plissé sheer tops, dresses with a single shoulder tied in a short bow and a blush floral macramé jacket. A lightweight technical cargo pant was a standout and came in a variety of fabric iterations, including one in black leather.

For accessories, Piccioli made a case for edgy kitten-heeled booties, some with star details and spiked bows and a clear PVC cross-body bag covered in silver studs. Piccioli also upped his sneaker game and added a ballet twist, introducing a double-soled sneaker with black ribbon lace-up details in blush and in black with rhinestone stud details.