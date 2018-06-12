Re/Done Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur are focused on upcycled sustainable fashion. The designers added categories to the movement since launching with reworked Levi’s. For resort, they introduced recycled/upcycled blazers with shoulder pads that were reshaped and retailored. “It’s the idea of taking your dad’s favorite blazer and giving it a recycled/upcycled moment with fashion. It’s almost like an ode to [Azzedine] Alaïa because it’s all corseted,” Barron said at a preview.

Other highlights included a collaboration on puffers with emerging brand Lenki Lenki, cashmere sweaters in an assortment of colors and cropped styles and stretch corduroy. A shearling jacket with animal ears on the hood was effortlessly cool. On the denim front, the designers introduced stretch fits to select styles, like their high-rise Stove Pipe. Though Re/Done isn’t a “themed brand,” they integrated Western elements with subtlety. The company also launched accessories, such as hats that play on the Re/Done logo with rainbow colors, beanies with the brand’s white stripe on the back and athletic socks.