Robert Rodriguez Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

For his latest collection, Robert Rodriguez continued his dive into the Eighties, and this season, he put an emphasis on sharp suiting. While Rodriguez played up prints and colors for a very fun fall collection, his array of plaids and sharp tailoring felt more refined and approachable for resort. For instance, a gingham blazer and skirt suit set or a tartan plaid breasted blazer with houndstooth sleeves and lapels. Soft suiting in pink corduroy also made for a nice addition to the lineup alongside a bright red two-button blazer and matching kick flare trouser, worn under a red and pink Windbreaker, one of Rodriguez’s few, but welcomed, sporty elements in the collection. Playful facets were still intact, like a pink burnout velvet dot dress or silver lamé polka dot dress. It wouldn’t be a Rodriguez collection without striped shirting, airy floral dresses and skirts, and graphic knits, which filled out the remainder of the lineup.

Along with the new collection, the brand announced exciting news, their first New York showroom coming in 2019.