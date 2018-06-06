Galleries

Collection

Rosetta Getty isn’t a designer who looks to art solely as inspiration or a backdrop for her collections — rather, she works hand in hand every season with artists to create collections that interact with artwork designed through collaborations.

For resort, that artist was Hayden Dunham, best known for her sculptures which focus on the interactive relationship between the human body and chemical matter. About three weeks into her design process, Getty commissioned Dunham to create an installation in her showroom; the result included bottles of chlorophyll, a cascading wall of caramel-colored laminated water-repellent cotton (which Getty also transformed into an incredibly chic trenchcoat), and varying other technical parts. Dunham’s work influenced Getty to design transformative ready-to-wear — there were great color-blocked button-off chunky sweaters, cotton poplin striped dresses and skirts with sashes that could transform their shapes, and a divine detachable peacoat. Exploration into new fabrics in a broader color palette of peach, sky blue, seashell cream and a pop of meadow green was also a result of Getty and Dunham’s work together. For instance, a great silk georgette and viscose foam print jersey dress whose graphic, colorful print mimicked the look of wall insulation. Although Getty noted the trickiness of designing for resort — a season where weather, travel, holidays and so forth all come into play — her execution felt just right.

The collection throughout felt very at home with Getty’s DNA. There were great knits and soft shirting, a hint of colored leather, sleek dresses and even two swimwear options. Accessories also made a strong appearance through topless bucket hats and a plethora of new shoes styles: a flatform/espadrille hybrid as well as flat sandals with ruched details and zip-front heeled boots.