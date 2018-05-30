Sachin + Babi Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia have homed in on what works for their special occasion brand. They succeed in easy, unfettered elegance. It took a while to figure out, but they’ve recently been focused on reissuing classic styles in different fabrics and colors, while slowly broadening their silhouette library as not to alienate existing customers.

Resort was an homage to embroidery both subtle and glam. There were sequins galore, on styles spanning jumpsuits and shortened ballgowns that could be paired with wide-leg pants to less formal options like shirtdresses and tracksuits that transition from day to night. The poplin-sequin-mixed shirtdress was one of the more playfully unconventional items, along with a great silver column style featuring a thigh-high slit that opened to reveal built-in shorts.

Less flashy were sleek, spaghetti-strap column gowns that took days to hand-embellish. A red version, for instance, took three seamstresses across three full days to micro-bead before cutting. Sans embroidery, the style has been a bestseller online, so the designers knew there was demand. The same subtle beadwork could be seen on a yellow minidress, youthful as is and made formal and empowering with dramatic detachable bow.

In general, the collection was age-inclusive, speaking to the brand’s aesthetic goal. The designers enlisted Helena Christensen and her brand of evolution for the look book, balancing out the fresh face models to illustrate the dynamics in the clothes — easy, alluring, polished. “I don’t think evening dressing is gone,” Sachin said at a preview. “It’s about making it more inclusive and catching the girl when she’s looking for it.”