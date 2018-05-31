Galleries

Exploration was the watchword encompassing Sally LaPointe’s resort lineup, and with it, a lot of newness. Not only is LaPointe expanding on her fabric library with diverse, lighter-weight textiles and (surprise!) faux-fur and shearling, she’s favoring colors (read: no black) like rust, pink and deep blue. Not to mention an imminent e-comm launch in July with an exclusive knit capsule based on bestsellers.

Resort continued a thread of comfortable, approachable luxe with transitional staples. Her customers favor supersoft cashmere, pants and, of course, fur accents. LaPointe offered these in spades and updated details: fur accents on a featherweight cupro top and newly introduced fur “trimming” along the seams of a pastel pink bonded satin jacket were standouts.

The most important quality LaPointe wanted to maintain in new fabrics was a great hand touch. Shearling made to mimic fox accented the cuffs of buttery ribbed chenille tops. Silk cotton separates and dresses LaPointe “finally got right” are more luxe than your typical crisp market options. Even bonded viscose sweatsuits leaning on the side of leisure were airy and soft.

The looks that stood out most blended unexpected pairings. A grainy patent coat featured bright-colored fur in the seams, as did a deep v-neck sequin dress. These straddled the line of editorial and wearability for the designer’s more fashion-forward clientele.

As for the sole faux-fur item — a cozy blue jacket — the designer is testing the field. “It really is about furthering that fur language,” LaPointe said, adding: “I think there’s a customer, certainly, for both still.”