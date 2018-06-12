See By Chloé Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

See by Chloé is not yet under the creative purview of Natacha Ramsay-Levi, creative director of the main line. But judging from the resort lineup, it’s clear the design team behind See By has taken Ramsay-Levi’s vision into serious consideration. The palette — shades of purple, yellow and cyan blue played against earth tones; Seventies Art Nouveau prints; lace details, and the contrast of sport and fluidity that she’s favored on the Chloé runways trickled down into the contemporary collection in a definitive way. The “arty party” See by Chloé resort girl wore a lean floral print short-sleeve dress with high-top chunky sneakers, and an oversized white athletic parka and wide-leg cargo pants with silver kitten heel sandals. There was slouchy straight-leg denim, track pant trousers, retro lounge lizard shirts with exaggerated collars and cuffs and oversized granny sweaters. It all came together with the improbably attractive awkwardness that cool girls naturally possess.