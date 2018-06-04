Solace London Resort 2019

Galleries

Solace London is at once minimalist in nature and dramatic in flourish, with designers Laura Taylor and Ryan Holliday-Stevens known to favor a dramatic flare or statement ruffle along lean silhouettes.

“We call it refined statement making,” Holliday-Stevens said at a walk-through, adding: “She stands out but in a simple way and for the right reasons. We make clothes so you can make a comprehensible wardrobe out of it.”

Along with signature bell sleeves adorning streamlined monochromatic dresses in varied fabrics, there was a lot of newness for resort. The designers introduced a chunky knit that was deceptively lightweight. It draped dramatically with sleeves that could be adjusted by ties from the inside. Paired with a fluid bonded crepe skirt, the overall effect was casual chic.

They also introduced bonded leather via a button jacket and expanded on denim with flared and ruffled adornments, and tailoring, like a boating striped twinset with fully boned corset top. A navy box-pleat dress highlighted the relaxed-elevated duality of the clothes best — easy to wear with a vertically placed pleated hem so the skirt creates great movement.

The feminine plays on proportion resonate. “We don’t overly adorn things,” Holliday-Stevens added. “Our silhouette is what our customer really goes for. It’s still very approachable.”