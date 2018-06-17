St. John Resort 2019

Galleries

A youthful air ran through St. John’s latest collection. Over the past few seasons, the brand has been attempting to expand its audience via sportswear, and less fussy interpretations of its iconic knits and suit sets. Resort cemented that pivot with fewer embellishments and slimmer cuts. In with nipped waists; out with jeweled buttons. There was a shimmery, low-back gown for evening; floral jacquard dresses for day, and even an embellished navy caftan for both. A great black leather jacket or long, black-and-white tweed blazer would surely appeal to the younger crowd without alienating St. John’s core, loyal customers. Joggers came in jersey instead of cashmere.

The brand also reintroduced a selection of minimalist, all-black styles called The New Standard. Wear-to-work options included classic blazers, knee-length skirts, leather leggings and silky tops for starters.