Tadashi Shoji Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

“Don’t be restricted. Keep moving,” read Tadashi Shoji’s notes for their mostly sporty resort collection. Athletic references made for fresh daytime updates to the usually embellished evening brand aesthetic. There were dresses with graphic scuba cutwork, mesh sleeves, perforated knits and shoulder cutouts; two of the best included pleated skirts. A white lace number with a ribbed knit outline that resembled an athletic jacket also made for a fun, younger offering. When it came to logomania — full-length on longer evening gowns and in athletic band details — the brand should have stuck to its show notes and moved right along.