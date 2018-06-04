Galleries

Designer Tanya Taylor is well-known for her use of color and painterly prints, so it is easy to see how her resort collection was inspired by two recent exhibitions, one by David Hockney at The Metropolitan Museum of Art and one by Josef Albers at the Guggenheim. Color and graphic prints are home base for Taylor, but for resort she wanted to zero in on the idea of “key pieces” for her customer.

Taylor’s “key pieces” are anything but basic and come in the form of a deep purple mohair sweater with boatneck collar; a pony skin leopard print sheath dress; a printed long-sleeve pajama-style button-up dress with white piping; soft hammered satin dresses and skirts in saturated green and purple prints, and gray cashmere sweaters with sheer black lace cutout details.

Taylor sees these clothes as seasonless — meant to be mixed and matched, and to her point, she blended in easy flowy blouses and dresses in neutral black and cream prints and a few denim pieces like overalls that felt like a fresh way to cut all the color.

Extended sizing, Taylor noted, was a booming part of her business. The designer introduced it in pre-fall 2017 and it’s been steadily growing since. “We pick eight to 10 styles from the collection and we really push all of our retailers to buy in,” she explained. Currently, Taylor goes up to size 22 on tanyataylor.com.

“Albers and his wife spent a lot of time in Mexico. I also just went Mexico City and that is where the spring collection is going. This resort collection is a bit of an intro to that idea,” Taylor said.