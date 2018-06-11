Tome Resort 2019

Galleries

“I think it’s a good thing to push yourself to find inspiration in the things readily available than making brand new and tossing things away — whether it’s an idea or pattern. If there’s an opportunity to give it a new life or reimagine it, it’s our job as designers to do that,“ explained Ryan Lobo. The mentality is one that provided backlight into his and Ramon Martin’s resort collection for Tome in both inspiration and sustainable practice. The work of Eva Hesse, an American sculptor whose claim to fame included a collection of repurposed found objects in an abandoned textile warehouse was adopted into the collection à la her saturated sherbert and brightly colored palette as well as the idea behind reworking fabrics. Sustainability, something that was always a focus for the brand, went hand in hand and was amped up for the season. Resort held more sustainable fabrics than any before, with organic cotton linens, organic hemp, recycled polyester from PET bottles, lyocell blends of repurposed viscose as well as repurposed deadstock fabrics.

Technicals aside, the clothes held a nice contract of easy pieces and sharp tailoring. For instance, a lemon on lemon colored cozy cashmere sweater paired with a lightweight, pleated pant or light gray leisurely suit set. The majority of the collection included Tome classics donned on the brand’s first-ever model Rachel Rutt: crisp shirting with varying ties, easy dresses and a trenchcoat with pleated back details. Simply pretty, practical clothes.