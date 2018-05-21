Tory Burch Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

Tory Burch shot her resort look book on the lawn and in the laundry room of her Southampton, N.Y. home. It would have been hard to find a more fitting environment for the collection’s idyllic mood that crossbred classic all-American summer with some traditional French seaside chic. One of Burch’s key references was “The Little Prince” translated abstractly into elongated shirt collars, whimsical illustrated prints on pajama separates and a chunky ivory sweater with a pattern that riffed on the famous line from the book, “One sees clearly only with the heart.”

There was an abundance of stripes and shirting, as well as breezy embroidered dresses and peasant blouses, sailor pants and striped shirts, oversize knits and lightweight shearling jackets. Skirts and dresses were long, sometimes asymmetric. Pants were relaxed. Tops were roomy. Yet the look was quite clean, done in a washed, classic palette of ivory, white, khaki, navy and chambray. The accessories, too, felt pared-down with neat bags and sandals reminiscent of Birkenstocks. Burch said the more minimalist lineup was the result of a few years of editing and reevaluating her aesthetic. “It’s been a work in progress getting it to where it is now,” she said. “Less is more, with less product and more product with integrity.” The progress was palpable. The collection had a strong point of view, a sense of ease and luxury.