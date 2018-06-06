Trina Turk Resort 2019

Galleries

Trina Turk can’t seem to stay away from a bold print. “I love this lady day orchid print,” she said of a graphic black and purple style with red accents. “It started from a vintage garment, a coat, that we changed the color and base cloth for.” This particular print was cut into a sleek twinset with knotted bustier top and fitted pants. It was also splashed across drapey jersey dresses, men’s suiting in the Mr Turk range, and informed the rest of the print lineup. There were playful twinsets like floral print fluted tops and shorts and languid pajamas with geometric borders, along with cozier options like an oversize cashmere shrug.

The designer and her husband, Jonathan Skow, who oversees Mr Turk, were inspired by jazz. It helped dictate dressier options for holiday and cozier ones for winter — the time resort ships to stores. It also informed the need for movement, as seen on a fitted red top with flowing sash, and updated vintage styles, like dresses with batwing sleeves (a chevron style reworked a Sixties dress Trina used to wear in the Eighties). The Mr Turk range also featured some surprises, like a pleated kilt with suspenders that may be too adventurous for the everyday consumer, but loyal customers have been buying up for years.