Galleries

Collection

Casual polish is the endgame at Veronica Beard, where sisters-in-law Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard update American classics with novelty and, for resort, athletic undertones. They looked to the glamour and sexual femininity of the Eighties and early Nineties, delivering a blend of tailoring this season set against casual sportswear and colorful prints.

Elevated takes on suiting included an off-the-shoulder blazer styled with a multichain belt (which, really, would add considerable edge to any outfit) and a red blazer featuring the designers’ take on the double-breasted silhouette. Leather suiting and twinsets with detachable gold chains leaned heavily toward the Eighties, but were toned down with graphic “Veronica” Ts and track-inspired techno knit pants with great recovery.

There was also novelty. To wit: Bold plaids, scarf prints and engineered florals provided a playful visual element while denim featured crystal buttons. The designers also reworked classics like the trenchcoat into a cropped style with athletic stripes, a reversible version with plaid fabric, and into one of their signature dickeys.

With the anticipated opening of two more brick-and-mortar stores by the end of this year, the designers will need to offer as many dickey options as possible to the new customers they’ll be sure to attract.