Victor Glemaud’s first official presentation was a celebratory peek into his colorful, optimistic world. The designer has already had a big year — including turning 40 while in Egypt exploring ancient ruins, and visiting his hometown in Haiti after over a decade of not being there. His resort collection, naturally, was named L’Origine — a combination of brand signatures like slashed knits and trompe l’oeil rendered in festive colors drawn from Haiti.

The designer continued to offer playful, accessible knitwear for all occasions. For day, he proposed slinky pink knit slipdresses, neon striped twinsets, giddy colorblocking and signature slash details on black-and-white separates. The vibrant color palette was an immediate draw. He also offered trompe l’oeil with subtlety in the form of long sleeve tops with cardigan closures in front, and bright sweaters for both men and women that provided the effect of layering without the effort.

He cast his presentation with models he finds stylish, who are immigrants and who identify with different communities — all in a celebration of America and its ideals. His alluring eveningwear, such as a standout neon turtleneck gown, requires the prowess of a confident, empowered woman.