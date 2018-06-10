Viktor & Rolf Soir Resort 2019

Galleries

True to their collection’s name, Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren’s Soir resort lineup was brimming with eveningwear for the quirky, fantasy-minded woman with somewhere fancy to go. There were minidresses and gowns that fit the definition of frock, many of them retro-tinged. Some skewed kooky — dress with a seafoam green satin bodice with a bow and a full skirt of ombred tulle was perfect for an under the sea-themed cotillion. Some were chic — a black mini with a peek-a-boo bows across the bustline. None were boring. A white mini with a neat shirt collar and colorful, graphic crystal embroidery and pouf sleeves was short and sweet, and a white gown overlayed with orange tulle and scattered with embroidered flowers harkened to a time when women accessorized their eveningwear with beehives and long cigarette holders.