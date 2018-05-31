WARM Resort 2019

Galleries

Since the beginning, Warm’s entire ethos has been clothes for the laid-back luxe girl who looks like she’s always on vacation — Montauk, Mykonos, Costa Rica. Yet Winnie Beattie knows that life is not an endless summer. “This is very much vacation in the city,” she said of her resort collection. “You’re going to London or Paris or Madrid or Mexico city, somewhere more urban. As a result, it’s much more formal than anything we’ve done before.”

Without losing any of the ease or relaxed attitude for which Warm is known, Beattie dressed things up, working with more silks, whether floral prints, solid floral jacquards or burnouts, on dresses, jumpsuits and robes that were more paired down than some of the more overtly bohemian fare of seasons past. A fluttery floral silk burnout dress in sunny yellow could be worn front-to-back to have a plunging V or a high neckline. A relatively minimal navy silk jacquard jumpsuit had a ruffled collar that could be buttoned up or down. Loose silk satin dresses and pajama tops came in navy and ivory with a spare floral print. The look was elegant, comfortable and versatile.

Of course, there’s always room for a trip to the beach. Beattie had her cotton voiles on deck: floral maxidresses, ruffled peasant tops and pajama pants that were ready for an escape to somewhere warm.