Yeohlee Resort 2019

Yeohlee Teng has always avoided trends when designing her collection, but she’s not immune to the weather. “Inclement weather is upon us,” she said during a preview of her resort collection. “I thought about rain gear and how to make it wearable as part of your regular wardrobe and not just for the rain.” She worked with interesting fabric treatments, such as white coated linen that had a papery texture for a rain jacket with a hood and a plastic flesh-toned rain vest layered over a black-coated coat with a detachable hood. The waterproof pieces were light and cut in soft architectural shapes that made them look more chic than utilitarian. For underneath, Teng developed vibrant, textural fabrics, such as a cotton-linen on a Morse Code-patterned caftan and a metallic jacquard on an abstract banana print shirt loosely inspired by the Velvet Underground’s Warhol banana album cover. The pieces, which Teng noted could all be unisex, featured architectural seamwork to give volume to sleeves and shape to a skirt. They felt light, easy and modern.