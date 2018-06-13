Yigal Azrouël Resort 2019

Designer Yigal Azrouël finds inspiration while traveling. In doing so he finds himself connecting to the terrain, this season injecting an earthy palette onto silhouettes that were both feminine and strong.

With this resort collection, Azrouël wanted to keep it laid-back and relaxed. “I like the idea of imperfection, adding wrinkles and other textures to my clothing,” he said. Architecture plays a huge part in the way Azrouël designs his clothing — it’s where most of his inspiration comes from. For example, a pink dress with two-tone construction had pleats on one side and was untouched on the other.

There was also an element of day-to-night in the clothing, like a white dress with yellow floral appliqué and black drawstring tie at the waist, and a ruched jumpsuit.

Other highlights included a chic deconstructed striped top with matching shorts and silver hardware, which also came in a shirtdress version; a beautiful dress made from parachute fabric, and a striped sleeveless dress gathered at the waist with high slit and hardware on the neckline, which also came in different color variations.