Alanui Resort 2019

Galleries

Collection

“The inspiration for the spring men’s collection and resort is a road trip in New Mexico, from Albuquerque to Santa Fe, passing by the Turquoise Trail and Taos, with different amazing colors — from the colors of the pueblos to the colors of northwest blankets and landscapes,” explained Carlotta Oddi, who started Alanui with her brother Nicolò.

Alanui, which began as a luxury cashmere brand known for its unisex oversize, buttonless cardigans embellished with patterns, is morphing into more of a fully fledged fashion brand. For resort, different weights of kits and types of yarns, such as Ginza cotton and wool, plus denim and leather were introduced in its fashion creations for the first time.

Other novelties for the brand include hand-embroidered denim trousers and cotton-mix cashmere sweaters.

For spring, Alanui is collaborating with Greg Lauren on a capsule melding cashmere knits with southwest American references, vintage denim and military fabrics for a variety of striking patchworked together pieces.

“I love what these guys are doing,” Lauren said. “It’s an interesting view of Americana, which I think is very important. So that spoke to what I love doing, which is deconstructing iconic Americana.”

The partnering results in about eight different models. “They’re all one of a kind,” he said, likening them to fingerprints.

Lauren explained of the capsule: “What I feel really proud of is that it’s unisex, it has got repurposed materials.” He believes today there’s a lot of room and it’s an exciting moment for the reinvention of what people call “heritage” or “iconic,” “something that is very important to both of our brands, and our viewpoints is that there is no substitute for craftsmanship or artistry.”