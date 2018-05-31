Chloé Resort 2019

Galleries

Natacha Ramsay-Levi continued to build on her elaborately designed, Seventies-infused vision of the Chloé woman, drawing on the work of her designing predecessors while reinforcing her own vocabulary. Notably, the rearing horse motif introduced by Stella McCartney and reinterpreted by Ramsay-Levi as a cool monogram-style all-over print, surfaced on everything from denim shorts and flares with front splits to sporty knitted skirts and tops with peek-a-boo slits.

Among the equestrian, utilitarian, safari and neo-bourgeois nods, a preppy nautical flavor pervaded, like on the dress combining a marinière upper with a horse print scarf skirt, with logo socks and chain sandals adding a funky twist.

Things got a little tricky at times, such as the deconstructed suit pairing a putty-hued jacket with an above-the-knee faun skirt with a longer pleated back panel.

By contrast, in a collection strong on dresses, a house staple, a look pairing a white lace T-shirt dress cut slightly shorter at the front with tall Cuban boots had a modern femininity to it. Ditto for the embroidered Victoriana dress spliced with a jersey insert. The summery Liberty-print dresses with scalloped edges and a saharienne shirtdress based on a cape from last season, worked in crêpe de chine with press studs and rolled epaulettes, were among the standouts.

Ramsay-Levi also continued to ramp up the accessories, with bold gold jewelry loading up looks and a handsome new addition to the bag line — likely a future classic with its clean shape, equestrian-inspired hardware and polished C-shaped clasp.