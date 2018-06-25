Giambattista Valli Resort 2019

Galleries

“I really believe now, more than ever, in the mix of cultures and being open to other cultures,” said Giambattista Valli who likes the idea of a muse who “You can’t place geographically; they can come from all over the world.”

Taking this nomadic state of mind, with signature florals and the brand’s clear sense of femininity the linking thread, highlights ranged from a day-to-night black sequin pantsuit with pink floral embroidery to a flower-embroidered boucle coat with fringed trims.

The delicate workmanship continued on a charming dress in a mix of Chantilly lace and macrame embroidered with lamé thread. Perfect for a summer tea party was an ivory dress embroidered with Indian “tree of life” symbols mixed with Chantilly lace and prints based on Japanese chrysanthemums.

The designer’s fledgling sports line had also blossomed, with among new pieces beach caftans and a tracksuit in an overlay of point d’esprit lace. More elaborate styles included a track top in a patchwork of Japanese chrysanthemums printed on nylon mixed with graphic bands of Chantilly lace.

Valli said the collection was aimed at women of all generations, from young ladies to Lee Radziwill.

“It’s important in this Millennials-hysterical moment to look at what youth is today; youth is a state of mind,” he said.