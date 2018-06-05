Sonia Rykiel Resort 2019

Galleries

Julie de Libran is saying it with flowers for the cruise season. The designer’s collection for Sonia Rykiel revolved around a botanical theme, with floral prints lending her Seventies-tinged urban wardrobe a poetic charm.

The lineup played off her signature masculine-feminine contrasts. A pleated mini dress with an all-over lily of the valley print was toughened up with matching platform boots and a black leather donkey jacket, while appliqué leather blooms crept along the collar of a raw canvas sleeveless coat.

Men’s tailoring inspired a series of Glen plaid pieces such as a coat outlined in colorful piping details that recalled founder Sonia Rykiel’s penchant for turning clothes inside out. Outerwear reflected a utilitarian streak, with hybrid items such as a peacoat with red nylon puffer jacket sleeves.

De Libran worked the floral effects into the house’s signature knits, which included a blue openwork sweater embroidered with mimosas made of tiny yellow beads. Knitwear textures ran the gamut from a fluffy tweed-effect T-shirt dress to a preppy camel raincoat — perfect for channeling Ali MacGraw in “Love Story.”