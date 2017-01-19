Galleries

Collection

Laurèl’s newest vision for the modern girl has her wearing sequin dresses with metallic high-top sneakers and chunky knit scarves, and layering parkas over lace-trimmed silk camisoles and brocade cropped pants with an insouciant flair. “What you have seen today will now be our new direction,” said the brand’s head of design, Elisabeth Schwaiger, calling it a “sporty luxury collection” aimed at attracting new customers. “But our [existing] customer also follows us for more sporty, more relaxed styles, so we can continue this direction.”

Laurèl has been developing its girly glam in a more contemporary direction over the last couple of seasons, refining designs and focusing on quality and exclusive fabrics. This season’s relaxed jewel-toned jacquards and kaleidoscope-print panne velvet separates are easy-wear, easy-care. They are largely washable, said Schwaiger, and the brocades are infused with elastane. The German premium brand plans to maintain its average price level, adding high-end pieces, but also strengthening its entry level by reducing prices on some basics.

It’s a time of financial unease for the company; it filed for bankruptcy in November, and is on the hunt for outside investment. Still, Schwaiger’s mood and design direction are upbeat and determined, in line with the fall collection’s name: “Follow Your Dreams.”