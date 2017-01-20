Perret Schaad RTW Fall 2017

Galleries

Collection

Like kinetic art, the strength of the Perret Schaad collection, designed by Johanna Perret and Tutia Schaad, unfolded with movement that carried colorful reflections. Shimmering moss green and hyacinth blue velvet smoothly wrapped around the models as trenchcoats, oversize suits, sweaters and skirts. Heavy caramel-colored knits paired with iridescent synthetic skirts and vests. Bib dresses and turtlenecks turned into delicate crepe de chine garments, and a biker-jacket got a chic oversize revamp in wool and gold.

The artist Kwi-Hae Kim, a regular client and friend of designers Johanna Perret and Tutia Schaad, created 3-D-printed face-sculptured arm cuffs and clutches as well as abstract graphic prints for the collection, and the designers picked up the graphics as wired ear jewels and velvet and fur pouches.

“Actually, the busts are vases. But like objets trouvés, we turned them into accessories because we liked them so much,” said Schaad about the duo’s characteristic transgressions of creative disciplines. It’s an aspect most regularly seen in their costume design for the Münchner Kammerspiele theater.

With a vivacious appeal, this contemporary collection was possibly Perret Schaad’s best to date.