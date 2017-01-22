Sadak Men's Fall 2017

Sadak’s Saša Kovačević dubbed his fall collection “Yugo Boss,” playfully merging his Serbian roots with a pointed take on the legendary German mostly men’s wear brand. This time around, the Berlin-based designer’s extravagant sportswear did display a head for business, and yes, a bod for sin.

Shown on both men and women, subversive suiting elements included full-cut grey dress trousers, cuffed shorts and open-back cutaway blazers in cashmere displaying bare skin. Corporate-ready wool chalk stripes and checks were adorned with folkloric prints or logos, and cut into oversized tunics, long shirts and sleek jackets. Kovačević also presented men’s kilts in ripstop nylon, silver-embroidered aprons and uber overalls. Shades of gray, brown, and black dominated, but brilliant orange, blue and even red PVC cropped up in the final few looks to liven things up.

Fans of Sadak’s streetwear (who include singer Chris Brown) won’t be disappointed — there were also tear away sweatpants in velvet and moire taffeta.