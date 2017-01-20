Galleries

Seeking to work in that undefined space between street and art, German-Swiss duo Steinrohner once cut and created their own experimental textile treatments; now Caroline Rohner and Inna Stein are sourcing the finest Swiss luxury fabrics to do the job. As exhibited by their fall collection, dubbed Symbiosis, this decision increased the wearability of their unusual vision. Striped devoré velvet in black and bronze was cut into a wide range of pieces from skinny pants to drop-waist dresses. Quilted velvet was studded with pearls in full minis and culottes or printed with a lichen pattern for a parka. The mossy print also showed up on slip dresses, blouses, and scarves. Rohner and Stein are still devoted to adding their own details — this season primarily as flourish and flower embellishments on organza skirts and sheer blouses. The end result was true to their approach: some looks were offbeat, while others were positively elegant.