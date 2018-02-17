Alice Archer RTW Fall 2018

Galleries

Collection

Alice Archer continued to indulge in her obsession with all things floral. For fall, she referenced the flowers scattered across Botticelli’s “Primavera,” and the scenery she takes in during winter walks through the British countryside, in her range of ultra feminine pieces.

The designer kept her focus on her signature maxi dresses, which were hand-embroidered with abstract floral motifs and layered with Swiss-dot tulle. She also introduced lighter, more laid-back versions featuring prints of her embroideries, and paintings.

In addition to dresses, this tightly edited collection also featured pretty, embroidered satin kimonos and loosely tailored pieces.

It was a polished, graceful lineup, yet it looked a little too familiar. Archer should consider stepping out of the flower patch and apply her impressive craft skills to unexplored territory.