Amanda Wakeley RTW Fall 2018

Amanda Wakeley minted a rich, feminine collection for fall, imagining the wardrobe of Seventies rock star progeny. “It’s a lush approach,” she said of the collection, which was filled with printed silks, mink gilets and offbeat, customized touches like moth appliqués on cashmere knits.

The collection was an exercise in craft and in luxury, what with the bits of raffia woven into a long and shapely black coat, dramatic fox sleeves on a cashmere sweater and the colored moths, the size of a small child’s hand that perched, here and there, on the soft, chunky intarsia knits.

Seventies vibes came through in a berry suede trench, a long lilac coat with cocoa-colored ribbon details and printed silk handkerchief hem dresses and skirts. For evening, there were embroidered rose and gold metallic dresses with swirling patterns meant to mimic moths’ wings, and layers of black lace for one red-carpet-ready number.